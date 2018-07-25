Young people warned of 'extremely dangerous' cliff 'tombstoning' craze

Clare County Council has issued a strong warning to young people jumping off the high cliffs into the sea, calling the activity “extremely dangerous.”

Clare County Council has issued a strong warning to young people jumping off the high cliffs into the sea, calling the activity “extremely dangerous.”

The Council’s warning came in light of a viral video circulating on social media, that shows several young men "tombstoning" off the side of a cliff.

"Tombstoning" refers to jumping vertically from the cliff into the ocean and could cause life changing injuries or even death.

The footage shows six boys engaged in the activity, as they jump off the high cliffs into the sea.

In its warning, the Council has said: “Clare County Council strongly advises the public NOT to engage in such activities. This is extremely dangerous and could have life altering repercussions.”

They urged the parents to talk to the children attempting this activity and suggested that people use the diving boards available instead, provided that the conditions are safe.

“The diving boards in Kilkee are also suitable for diving and jumping, subject to the correct tidal conditions, as shown on the depth indicator.

“We would appeal to parents to speak with their children about the dangers of jumping into the sea from cliffs edges and rocks.”

The Council has also advised people to always swim between the red and yellow warning flags and supervise children near water.

They advised the members of the public to only swim at one of the Clare’s 11 lifeguarded beaches or in the areas that are locally known as safe, where there are ring buoys present to carry out the rescue.

Signage has been erected along the cliffs at Newfoundout, Kilkee, and at a number of locations advising members of the public against diving from the cliff edge or rocks.

Online Editors