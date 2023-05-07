Young mum, who had her ‘dream come true’ wedding last month, dies following long illness

Nadine Lennon Watters had married Leigh on April 14

A young mother has died just weeks after marrying the love of her life.

Nadine Lennon Watters (31), married husband Leigh at a special ceremony in the chapel at St Vincent’s Hospital Dublin, on April 14.

Nadine was originally from Dublin, but she and Leigh lived in Co Wexford with their two children Nathan and Daisy.

Leigh, Nadine, Nathan and Daisy walked down the aisle together before the couple exchanged vows.

In a social media post thanking the staff at the hospital, Ms Lennon Watters said it was her “dream come true”.

"This is my dream come true in the best possible way I thought it could possibly happen, if not more. Even though, it’s the hardest of times, I’m very lucky to have all my family around me and their support has been incredible. I didn’t know if I could walk up the aisle but I did,” she wrote.

"The staff in SVUH, especially in St. Michael’s & St Anne’s Wards, have been unbelievable - I can’t even put into words how amazing they have all been, going above and beyond in every way possible. To be able to leave the hospital today to go out for food is really special.”

Ms Lennon Watters was diagnosed with cancer in January 2021 and she underwent extensive treatment in recent years.

Her family announced her death yesterday, in a heartfelt Facebook tribute.

“Our angel. We want you back,” they wrote in a joint message.

“The Lennon Watters family would like to inform you that Nadine passed away yesterday at 4pm, in the loving arms of her husband Leigh and family.

“Nadine was so strong and fought right up until the very end. She will always be in our hearts and her legacy will live on through her beautiful children Nathan & Daisy.”

"Nadine would be so grateful for all the love and support each and everyone of her followers has been expressing,” the family added.

A funeral notice on RIP.ie says Nadine will be “very sadly missed by her loving family”.

"Loving daughter of Sandra and Tommy, sister of Amanda and Sabrina, daughter-in-law of Andrea and Damien, brothers-in-law Dylan, John and David, sister-in-law Layla, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends,” the death notice says.