Young mum relives terror of finding naked stranger lying in her bath smoking cigarette

A young mother-of-two has spoken of her horror after waking up to find a naked stranger lying in her bath while smoking a cigarette.

The incident happened at Nikki Kelly's Fingals Court home, just off the Falls Road in Belfast.

Nikki had finished her evening shift at Lidl on the Andersonstown Road and returned to her house around 11pm last Thursday.

The 28-year-old, who suffers from anxiety, fell asleep on her sofa shortly after getting her son and daughter's school uniforms ready for the following day.

After waking up, Nikki said she made her way upstairs and got into bed only to be woken again by her stepfather.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, she said: "I was in bed beside the child and my step-daddy came in and goes 'Nikki, there's somebody in the bathroom'.

"I thought he was winding me up.

"I'd turned back round again to go back to sleep but then I heard a noise."

It was then that Nikki got out of bed and put her ear to the bathroom door.

She said she heard a noise which sounded like someone gasping for air.

"That was the first sound that I heard. I got my daughter and said 'listen, you have to get up and you have to run'.

"This whole time, the man didn't move.

"My two kids are not quiet and my daughter was asking 'mummy, who's in our bathroom?'"

According to Nikki, police told her that the man was known to them and was suffering from a contagious disease.

She also said that once police escorted the man outside where she was waiting, he was wearing her housecoat, a pair of her shoes and said nothing.

Nikki's back garden faces onto an alleyway beside the Welcome Organisation - a charity for the homeless.

Concerns around indecent exposure as well as drug use have been raised by local residents.

Last month, Nikki and her children were on holiday in Turkey, only to return home to finding people living in her shed.

She added: "I understand that alcoholics and drug addicts have problems.

"However, if I was doing it in my own home, I'd lose custody of my children."

The PSNI confirmed that officers attended the scene and removed the man from the property after 5am last Friday morning.

The Welcome Organisation declined to comment on the incident.

