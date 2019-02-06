A young mother has died after she was found unresponsive at her sick child's bedside at a Dublin hospital.

Young mum found dead in hospital next to sick son's bed

The woman, who has been named locally as Sarah Jane Brazil, was found unconscious in Children's Health Ireland at Tallaght on Sunday.

It is understood the 32-year-old mother of two had been attending her young son who was being treated at the hospital when tragedy struck.

Ms Brazil was originally from the Killinarden area of Tallaght, Dublin.

A spokesperson for Children's Health Ireland at Tallaght confirmed that an unexpected death had taken place at the hospital.

"Children's Health Ireland at Tallaght can confirm that an adult passed away unexpectedly at the weekend," the spokesperson said.

"The person was accompanying a young inpatient who was being treated in the children's service.

"Children's Health Ireland and Tallaght University Hospital would like to extend their condolences to the family of the deceased.

"As is the case with all unexpected deaths, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted and support was provided to the family.

"No further comment will be made out of respect for the family."

Tributes

A number of tributes were paid to the young woman on social media with friends describing her as "loving" and "caring".

One user wrote: "I just can't get my head around you being gone… all the memories running round my head, friends for 20 years."

"Such a young beautiful life taken too soon" another user posted.

Ms Brazil will repose in her family home in Killinarden today before removal on Friday for funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart in Killinarden at 10am.

Cremation will take place after the Mass at Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Irish Independent