Young motorcyclist killed in crash

A young man has become the 12th motorcyclist to be killed on Irish roads this year.

A young man has become the 12th motorcyclist to be killed on Irish roads this year.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 2pm at Hillbrook near Carnew, Co Wicklow.

The 23-year-old was fatally injured when he came off the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood he was travelling towards Tinahely at the time.

His body has been removed to Naas Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out.

The local coroner has been notified.

The Carnew to Aughrim road will be closed overnight to facilitate a technical examination and local diversions are in place

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station 059-6482610 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors