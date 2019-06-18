Young mother's death is a time of 'immense trauma', says bishop

A bishop has spoken of his deep shock at the death of Valerie French Kilroy, saying it was a time of "immense trauma" for her family.

The mother-of-three was found dead at her home in Co Mayo last Friday, and her husband has since been charged with murder.

The Right Reverend Dr Paul Colton, Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, yesterday made a statement revealing that he knew her family personally.

"Together with her family, and all the community in Co Cork and further afield, I am shocked by the tragic death of Valerie French Kilroy," he said.

"Valerie grew up and went to school in this diocese.

"Her family are very well known to us all, including to me personally."

"This is a time of immense trauma for everyone," added the bishop.

He appealed for privacy for the family at this time, as funeral details for Ms Kilroy are finalised.

"The local clergy here, and I myself, are doing our best to stand alongside and support the family at this time, as also have the bishop and clergy in Co Mayo," he said.

"I have no doubt that what they need, most of all for the moment, is time to be together and to make arrangements, without intrusion, for Valerie's funeral.

"I would appeal to everyone to give them space and time, as well as privacy to do this."

"My own thoughts and prayers at this time are with everyone who is caught up in or who has been affected by this terrible tragedy," the bishop added.

On Sunday, James Kilroy (46) of Kilbree Lower, Westport, was brought before Judge Fiona Lydon at a special sitting of Castlebar District Court.

He was charged with murder and remanded in custody to Harristown court this Friday.

Gary Mulchrone, solicitor, said there were serious concerns about the mental health of the accused.

Mr Mulchrone said his client was in immediate need of medical attention and a psychiatric evaluation.

Judge Lydon recommended the medical attention sought by Mr Mulchrone, as well as an independent psychiatric assessment in due course.

A small group of relatives, as well as Reverend Val Rogers, Westport-based Church of Ireland Rector, were in court for the brief hearing.

Arrangements have yet to be finalised for the funeral of Ms Kilroy, a popular HSE employee.

Her death notice states that she will be "forever loved and missed by her heartbroken families".

