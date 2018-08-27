Young mother injured in horror Donegal crash opens her eyes

The young mother who was critically injured in a road crash last week that killed two people has opened her eyes for the first time.

Rachel Elliott (25) was thrown from the Peugeot 306 after it crashed into a wall and a pole in Bundoran, Co Donegal, in the early hours of last Sunday.

Mother-of-one Shiva Devine (20) and Conall McAleer (20), from Co Fermanagh, were killed instantly.

Ms Elliott, from Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, was rushed to Sligo University Hospital and later transferred to Dublin's Beaumont Hospital.

She was placed in an induced coma, and now her sister Donna has posted on Facebook that she has shown signs of improvement and opened her eyes.

Irish Independent