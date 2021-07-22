Young mother dies in Co Cavan drowning tragedy

A young mother has died following a tragic drowning incident in Co Cavan last night.

It is understood the woman, aged in her late 20s, got into difficulty at around 8.30pm after entering the water at Loch Gowna.

Gardaí believe the young mother may have entered the water to help her child return to the shore when she, herself got into difficulty.

A large-scale search involving the Coast Guard helicopter, several units of gardaí and Civil Defence took place before the young woman's body was recovered after 9pm.

Her body has since been taken to Cavan General Hospital where a postmortem is expected to be carried out.

More to follow...