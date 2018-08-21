A young mother continues to fight for her life following a horrific car crash that claimed the lives of two of her friends.

Young mother clings to life as two brothers remain in hospital after fatal crash

Rachel Elliott (25), from Ballinamallad, Co Fermanagh, was in critical but stable condition at Dublin's Beaumont Hospital last night.

Two other occupants of the car, brothers Conor Brennan (26) and Tristian Brennan (19), of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, were also recovering at Sligo University Hospital.

Their injuries are serious but are not believed to be life-threatening, according to gardaí.

Ms Elliott, a mother of one who attended St Mary's College in Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, was initially treated at Sligo University Hospital but later transferred to Beaumont.

They were among a group of six friends who were enjoying a night out in the popular seaside town of Bundoran, Co Donegal, when the blue Peugeot 306 in which they were travelling struck a wall around 3.25am on Sunday.

Conall McAleer

Mother-of-one Shiva Devine, who lived in Belleek, Co Fermanagh, but was originally from Donegal, died in the accident along with Conall McAleer, from Pettigo, Co Fermanagh.

Both victims were aged in their early 20s.

Funeral

Ms Devine's funeral will take place this morning at St Brigid's Church in her native Ballintra at 11am.

Mr McAleer will be buried tomorrow after his funeral in St Joseph's Church in Ederney.

A man who is believed to have been a sixth occupant of the car presented himself to gardaí in Bundoran yesterday morning where he was questioned. He was released without charge while a file has gone to the DPP.

Meanwhile, local Bundoran councillor Michéal Naughton said a pall was cast over the local community and across the Border following the tragedy.

"It's been a devastating few days here in Donegal," he said.

Floral tributes and cards were laid in tribute to the accident victims yesterday.

Local residents - some of whom saw the young victims lying on the road - were still in shock yesterday, he said.

