Young men who play sports have a higher tendency to gamble, according to a new ESRI study.

The research found that playing sports is “strongly associated” with gambling, stating that the combination of young males and sport leads to a “dose-response” association to betting.

The document, released today and named ‘Young people who gamble in Ireland’, found there had been a “four-fold increase in engagement in online gambling” among young people between 17 to 20.

The research has stated a potential need for targeted policies to focus on “higher risk groups”, including sports groups, and legislation to “restrict” gambling advertisements in sport.

An acceleration from 4pc to 16pc in gambling in Ireland had been “driven by males”, the report stated.

This research was carried out with data from 4,500 young adults, interviewed in 2015 to 2016 when they were 17 to 18-years-old, as part of the Growing Up in Ireland research.

The participants were then questioned again in 2018 and 2019, when they were aged 20.

The report noted that: “Over time, participation in team sports is revealed to have a dose-response-like association with online and regular gambling for young males.

“The findings provide support for the theory that the social norms that develop within the young male adult sports team environment may play a role in generating increased gambling behaviour, in both online and traditional modes, among team members.”

The findings provides “evidence to inform the development of policies and legislation in the area of online and regular gambling, and its links to young people and sports participation”, the report noted.

Statistical modelling indicated that playing team sports is “strongly associated with engagement in regular gambling as well as online gambling, independent of socio-demographic and other risk factors for males but not for females”.

It added: “Moreover, a longer period of participation in team sports is associated with a higher likelihood of engaging in gambling compared to shorter periods.

“Males and those reporting prior engagement with online gambling at age 17 were more likely to gamble online at 20.”

Being employed compared to participating in education was associated with “frequently gambling”, the report found. Living at a non-parental address was estimated to “reduce the likelihood of gambling compared to living with parents”.

Regular alcohol consumption and cannabis use was also associated with regular gambling.

At 20 years of age, 9.3pc of participants were taking part in online gambling (up from 2.6pc at 17 years), 7.2pc of whom were regularly gambling.

The report stated that the proposed Gambling Regulation Bill advises the establishment of a Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland.

Under such an office, public education, awareness programmes, and community intervention for gambling addiction could take place, it noted.

“The findings of this research provide evidence to inform the development of policies and legislation in the area of online and regular gambling, and its links to young people and sports participation,” research author Gretta Mohan wrote.

“The research suggests that there should be a targeted focus on higher risk groups of the population, such as sports teams and more extremely, legislation could be introduced to restrict gambling advertising in sports.”

The research further stated a global increase in gambling “availability and participation” in the last three decades.

However, since the onset of the pandemic, traditional modes of gambling had declined while there had been a huge rise in online gambling.

While studies tended to highlight problem gambling being 1pc to 3pc of the population – peaking at age 30 – this research found young people to be at the “highest risk” of “exposure to and engagement in online gambling”.

It found young adults “may be at heightened risk of engaging in problem gambling”.