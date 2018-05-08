Young man suffers suspected spinal injuries in overnight crash
A young man has suffered suspected spinal injuries in a car crash in Cork overnight.
The man, understood to be in his early twenties, was rushed to Cork University Hospital following the single vehicle crash which occurred on the outskirts of Clonakilty.
The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning at 3.20am.
A young woman (19) who was also in the vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries and shock.
The N71 Cork Road between Shannonvale and Clonakilty remains closed this morning as gardaí attend the scene.
It is understood the young man did not suffer life-threatening injuries, but does have suspected spinal injuries.
Gardaí confirmed they are currently investigating the single-vehicle collision.
