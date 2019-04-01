Young man seriously injured after daylight stabbing in Longford shopping outlet car park

A man is in a serious condition following a stabbing incident in Longford town.

A man is in a serious condition following a stabbing incident in Longford town.

The victim, who is in his 20s, sustained injuries to his head and arm during an incident at a shopping outlet car park on the Killashee Road at around 2:30pm.

He has since been flown by air ambulance to St James' Hospital in Dublin.

Independent.ie understands the incident is being linked to an inter family feud with both the victim and suspect being related to one another through marriage.

A search for the main suspect, who is well known to gardaí and was due to appear in court tomorrow in relation to road traffic offences, is currently underway.

He is believed to have fled the scene in a black jeep.

Gardaí have begun and investigation and have appealed for anyone who may have been in and around the Aldi Car Park on the Killashee Road in Longford town to contact them at (043) 3350570.

Online Editors