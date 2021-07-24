Young man on pushbike ‘in state of agitation' fired on unarmed gardai in Tallaght 

A YOUNG MAN on a pushbike “in a state of agitation” fired on unarmed gardai in a shocking attack in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Unarmed gardai in a patrol car came across three men, one in possession of a handgun and one in possession of a baseball bat, around 2.30 am in the Rossfield Avenue area of Tallaght.

The trio, described by sources as “young adults in their late teens or early 20s,” were on foot or had bikes. The officers noticed one was brandishing a handgun and reversed the car to investigate, it is understood.

As the officer did so, the gunman opened fire on gardai, firing several shots. At least one struck the patrol car.

The three young men then fled the scene, some on bikes, others on foot.

Gardai were uninjured. But sources say officers are “shocked” by what happened.

Sources say it is believed the three men are local. Gardai had been responding to a few “minor” disturbances in the area that night, but there was “nothing to suggest anything was going to escalate to a point where a gun was about to be produced”.

The sounce added: “They appeared to be hyped up. They were in a state of agitation and opened fire on gardai. We don’t know what it is they were planning to do but it seems as though something was being planned by these young men. The early indications are that this is a localised issue.”

No arrests have yet been made.

A garda spokesman said: "A technical examination will take place this morning.

"No arrests have been made in connection with this incident. Investigations ongoing.

"Gardaí in Tallaght are appealing to anyone who has any information or footage (including dash cam) to come forward to them. Anyone with information can contact Tallaght Garda station at 01 666 6000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”