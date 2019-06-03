Young man left unable to work after vicious assault

A young man says he is missing out on months of wages after a brutal assault left him unable to work and in constant pain.

On August 22 2018, Garreth O’Sullivan of Woodville Heath, Cornamaddy, Athlone was on a night out with friends, when an attack from a youth left him unconscious and with a broken jaw.

The injuries sustained that night have kept the 25-year-old from working in his job as a truck driver and loader. The physical labour that requires him to move his head up and down has been too painful during the healing process.

Since the attack in August 2018, the assault has kept the victim from earning roughly € 13.000 in wages.

On the night of the incident, Mr O’Sullivan and his friends had just left “The Piano Bar” in Athlone, when they were approached by a group of young men.

“I walked out of the place, and two or three guys were shouting at me from across the road all of a sudden,” he told Independent.ie.

The group had apparently been thrown out of the establishment after an altercation.

The young men thought that Garreth had been involved in the altercation earlier in the bar, so Mr O’Sullivan tried to defuse the situation.

“I told them that they have the wrong guy and that I got nothing to do with them.

“I took one of them to the side and was able to calm him down a bit. I even invited them to the party we wanted to go to.”

While the young men were debating whether or not to accept the invitation, another member of the group who had left earlier, came up behind Mr O’Sullivan without warning.

“He hit me from behind and broke my jaw in the process. The next thing I remember is waking up on the floor in front of my friends, bleeding from the mouth and nose,” he said.

Gardai and an ambulance were called to the scene and emergency services took him to Tullamore Hospital.

“The ambulance brought me to the hospital right away. There they gave me a few shots in my arm and did an X-ray but nothing further,” described Mr O’Sullivan.

During the following night he was in such immense pain that he decided to drive to St James Hospital in Dublin the following morning.

Four days later, he had surgery on his jaw and had it subsequently wired shut for several weeks.

A garda spokesman said: “The investigation is complete and the suspected offender received a formal caution by the Juvenile Liaison Officer.”

Online Editors