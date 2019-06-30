Young man killed, three others injured in early morning crash

A man in his twenties has died in a road traffic collision in Co Tipperary.

The man, who was travelling in the car with three other young men, was killed with the car was involved in a single vehicle collision on the Portroe to Garykennedy Road outside Nenagh.

The collision occurred at approximately 5.30am this morning.

The young man was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

The other three occupants of the car, two men aged in their twenties and one man in his late teens, were taken to University Hospital Limerick with non life threatening injuries.

The scene has been examined by Garda Forensic Examiners and the road has now re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Nenagh on 067 50450.

Online Editors