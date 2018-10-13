Motorists across the country are being urged to take care this morning as heavy rain continues to make driving conditions difficult.

Motorists across the country are being urged to take care this morning as heavy rain continues to make driving conditions difficult.

Young man killed in early-morning crash, emergency services at scene of another collision in Wicklow

Gardaí in Co Longford are appealing for information after a man in his mid-twenties was fatally injured when his car hit a wall.

The single vehicle crash occurred on the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Mullingar at around 6am this morning.

The young man was the only person travelling in the car.

His body has been removed to Mullingar Regional Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Garda forensic collision investigating officers are at the scene and a local diversions are in place while the section of the road is closed to traffic.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 - 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Meanwhile, emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Co Wicklow.

Monastery Road is closed while Wicklow Fire Service deal with a vehicle which veered off the road and into a ditch.

It is understood nobody was injured in the incident.

AA Roadwatch are advising motorists to drive with caution as a Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place.

Elsewhere, gardai are reporting very heavy rainfall in Clare, Galway, Leitrim and Limerick, while the rest of the country is affected by wet or damp conditions.

Gardai are also reporting a lot of surface water on the M7 between J23 Moneygall and J27 Birdhill.

"If you are driving on wet roads, slow down and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you," AA Roadwatch said.

"Only drive through water if you know it's not too deep for your car."

Online Editors