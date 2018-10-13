Young man killed in early-morning crash

Gardaí in Co Longford are appealing for information after a man in his mid-twenties was fatally injured when his car hit a wall.

The single vehicle crash occurred on the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Mullingar at around 6am this morning.

The young man was the only person travelling in the car.

His body has been removed to Mullingar Regional Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Garda forensic collision investigating officers are at the scene and a local diversions are in place while the section of the road is closed to traffic.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 - 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors