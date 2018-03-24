Young man killed and another in serious condition following crash
A MAN in his 20s has died and another is in serious condition following a crash in Co Kerry.
Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for witnesses following the crash which occurred at around 3.20am on the R558 Tralee to Fenit road.
Two men traveling in the car at the time, both in their 20s and from the locality, were seriously injured.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The second was removed to by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where his condition is understood to be serious.
The crash site is being preserved for technical examination later today.
The road closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station 066-7102300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
