Young man found dead in park 'was victim of frenzied attack'

A man who was discovered dead in a Dublin park yesterday morning suffered stab wounds to his head and neck.

The body of Adam Muldoon was discovered shortly after 6.30am on Saturday morning by a dog-walker in Butler Park off the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght, Dublin.

Gardaí believe he may have been the victim of a "frenzied attack". They launched a murder investigation into the death of the 23-year-old shortly after the grim discovery and arrested a juvenile male this morning.

He can be questioned for up to 24 hours. Mr Muldoon, who was also known by the nickname ''Floater'', was well-known in the area and had cerebral palsy.

Searches at the site of the discovery are continuing and an incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station. It is understood Mr Muldoon had been sleeping rough in the area. He was well-liked in the area and was receiving support from the local community.

Speaking outside Tallaght Garda Station, Superintendent Ian Lacken said: "We believe he may have been sleeping rough in the general area from time to time. "I would like to appeal to anyone who may have been in the park between 11pm on Friday and 6.30am on Saturday and to any motorists who may have been travelling along the Cheeverstown Road who may have information to offer to contact us at Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or on the garda confidential line."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

