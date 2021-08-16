Young man fighting for his life after van rammed off the road by criminal gang

A young man is fighting for his life tonight after the white van he was travelling in was apparently rammed off the road by a criminal gang.

The incident unfolded just after 6pm near Mulhuddart village on the Navan Road in west Dublin.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries. Another man was also injured in the incident and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Senior sources say that gardai are investigating reports of vehicles ramming each other prior to main collision while driving the wrong way on the N3.

The 25-year-old man who is in a critical condition was previously arrested and charged with possession of a gun, drugs and stolen motorbikes which it is suspected he was “holding onto” for a violent gang which had been involved in the Corduff feud which saw numerous shooting incidents.

Sources say that it is this crew who are the chief suspects for ramming his vehicle this evening.

Shocking footage has appeared on social media which has shown the front of the white van being badly smashed. A group of thugs who filmed the wreckage could be seen jeering loudly as they drove past. This footage has now been widely distributed on social media.

There have been no arrests so far in the case which is being investigated by Blanchardstown gardai.

There are now fears of an increase in tensions in the locality as the man who was critically injured in the crash is said to have links to the ‘Mr Flashy’ gang based in nearby Finglas.

The Corduff mob and the ‘Mr Flashy’ crew have been engaged in a long running simmering dispute that has seen a number of violent incidents.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident at Canterbury Gate.

"The road remains closed. A technical examination is due to take place.

“The road remains closed. A technical examination is due to take place.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the (M3) Navan Road, towards Mulhuddart and near Canterbury Gate this evening, Monday 16th August 2021, between 5.45pm – 6.15pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”