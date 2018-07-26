Young man dies following stabbing incident in Co Waterford

A YOUNG man has died after suffering critical injuries in a stabbing incident in Waterford.

The man, who is in his mid 20s, was injured in an incident overnight near Dunmore East, just outside Waterford.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning in a property at Shanakiel just outside the coastal village which is hugely popular with holidaymakers.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene within minutes of the alarm being raised.

Paramedics made desperate efforts to stabilise the young man's condition so he could be transferred to University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

However he later died from his injuries in UHW.

A 17 year old is currently assisting Gardaí with their inquiries into the incident.

The deceased is understood to be from the Dunmore East area and his family are deeply connected with the fishing industry.

Gardaí have sealed off the scene involved pending a full forensic examination by Technical Bureau members.

Door to door inquiries will also be conducted to determine if anyone saw or heard anything unusual.

Circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

Gardaí have set up a special incident room at Waterford Garda Station and appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

A garda spokeswoman said: "At approximately 3.40am gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident at Shanakiel, Dunmore East. A 25-year-old man was discovered at the scene and treated for an apparent stab wound. He was removed to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The scene is preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigators to examine the site. The local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified. An incident room has been established at Waterford Garda Station.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them. They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Shanakiel area of Dunmore East in the early hours of this morning (26/7/2018) to come forward and contact the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors