Young man dies after two pedestrians struck by car; driver arrested
A YOUNG man has died after he was one of two pedestrians struck by car late on Saturday night
Gardaí are investigating the collision at Bridgend, Co. Donegal at 11.55pm last night.
"A silver Opel Omega car was in collision with two pedestrians. It is believed that the car was traveling from the Derry direction towards Brigend prior to the collision," a garda spokesman said.
"One pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was later pronounced dead at Aughnegelvin Area Hospital. The second pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was not seriously injured."
The driver on the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and is detained at Buncrana Garda Station.
The road remains closed and diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540. Gardaí are, in particularly, appealing to a couple who flagged down a Garda patrol car at a filling station in Brigend and reported the crash, to make contact with Buncrana Garda Station.
