Young man dies after two pedestrians struck by car; driver arrested

Gardaí are investigating the collision at Bridgend, Co. Donegal at 11.55pm last night.

"A silver Opel Omega car was in collision with two pedestrians. It is believed that the car was traveling from the Derry direction towards Brigend prior to the collision," a garda spokesman said.

"One pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was later pronounced dead at Aughnegelvin Area Hospital. The second pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was not seriously injured."