A young man has passed away in the early hours of this morning after a serious road collision yesterday.

Young man (26) passes away after serious collision involving motorbike and tractor

The incident occurred at approximately 4.10pm on Saturday afternoon at Balrath Cross, Kells, Co Meath.

Gardaí were called to the scene after a collision involving a motorbike and a tractor.

The drive of the motorbike, a 26-year-old man, was seriously injured in the incident and rushed to James Connolly Memorial Hospital.

He sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning.

The driver of the tractor, a 19-year-old man, was uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators attended the scene yesterday and carried out a forensic collision investigation.

The road was closed but has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí in Kells are appealing for any persons who may have travelled the road or who can assist with this investigation to contact them at Kells Garda Station 046 - 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

