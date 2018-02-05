Young man (23) stabbed in head following street row

A YOUNG man has suffered a slash injury to his head after a street row in Waterford this afternoon.

A YOUNG man has suffered a slash injury to his head after a street row in Waterford this afternoon.

The 23-year-old man is in a stable condition in University Hospital Waterford (UHW) after being injured in the incident on John Street in Waterford city centre at 3.30pm.

It is understood the incident followed a dispute between a group of up to five men in the John Street area. The confrontation quickly escalated and the young man was approached from behind and apparently slashed across the back of the head with a knife or blade.

Gardaí and emergency services were at the scene within minutes. The injured man, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to UHW for emergency treatment.

He is now in a stable condition and his head injury is not described as life threatening. Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to assist their inquiry.

CCTV security camera footage from premises in the area is now being examined to identify those involved in the confrontation. Gardaí hope to be able to speak to the victim about the circumstances of the attack later tomorrow.

Detectives urged anyone with information to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305300.

Online Editors