Young man (23) dies in nightclub stabbing, garda investigation underway

A 23-year-old man has died following a stabbing incident in a Co Clare nightclub in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred at approximately 2am at a local nightclub in Tullyvarraga, Shannon.

Two men were injured in the incident following an altercation at the nightclub. The two young men were brought to University Hospital Limerick, where the 23-year-old was subsequently pronounced dead a short time later.

The injuries of the second man (22) are not believed to be life threatening. Gardaí arrested a 19-year-old man a short time later in connection with the incident.

He is currently being detained at Shannon Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended. A post mortem will take place later today in the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination. Gardai in Shannon are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information and in particular would like to speak to anyone who was in the Shannon Knights Night Club last night the 17th/18th of March to contact them in Shannon on 061 365900, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors