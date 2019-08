A young man is in a serious condition in hospital after an apparent assault in Navan, county Meath in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai say they were alerted at 3am to the man (21) who was lying on the ground on Watergate Street.

He was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where his condition was described as serious.

Garda investigations are continuing.

Online Editors