Young man (20s) killed in Galway farm accident named locally as Colie Kearney

A young man who died in a Galway farming accident involving a tractor has been named locally.

Colie Kearney, aged in his 20s, was killed on a farm near Kilbeacanty in Gort yesterday morning, Monday, January 2.

The Health and Safety Authority were notified of his death and attended the scene.

Mr Keaney’s body was later removed to University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are now investigating all circumstances surrounding the incident, which is being described as a “fatal workplace accident”.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating a fatal workplace incident that occurred on an agricultural premises near Gort, Co. Galway in the morning of Monday, January 2, 2023.

“A male in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination. The HSA were notified and attended the scene. Investigations are ongoing.”

Mr Kearney is survived by his parents Francis and Maura, brothers Niall and Shane, grandmother Eileen and Uncle Seán, uncles Pat and Martin, aunts Mary, Eileen, and Peggy, cousins, extended family, neighbours, colleagues and his many friends.

He will repose in Saint Columba's Church, Kilbeacanty this Thursday, 5 January, from 4pm to 7pm.

A funeral mass for Colie will then take place the next day at 1pm followed by a burial in Rakerin Cemetery.

Some social media users have commented that Mr Kearney’s death is “so sad” as they paid tribute to their pal and prayed that he rested in peace.

The young man’s death has been a “devastating” hit for the local community, especially his family, many of whom are also farmers, said local councillor P.J. Murphy.

“He was a young man from a very-well respected farming family in the area, they’ve been here for generations,” the Fine Gael politican told Agriland.

“It’s devastating for them all".

Cllr Murphy added that it’s the second tragedy to hit the Gort farming community in the last few months as Mr Kearney’s neighbour John Hansberry, who was in his 60s, also died in “a very similar accident.”

The recently retired Galway county council staff member was fatally injured in July when he was suddenly trapped by the tractor he had been driving while doing maintenance work on his land in the Derreen area.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination.

The HSA were notified and carried out an investigation.

Cllr Geraldine Donohue of Galway County Council said at the time: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and community of the gentleman that lost his life at this very sad time.

"It's a terrible tragedy, his family need the time and space to come to terms with the immeasurable loss they have suffered.”