A young man in his 20s has been airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin following a serious collision in Co Longford.

Young man (20s) airlifted to hospital, woman (50s) arrested following serious crash in Longford

The incident occurred on the N4 at Lamagh shortly after 3pm.

A woman in her 50s was arrested and is being questioned at Longford Garda Station.

The road has been closed on the Longford town side of Newtownforbes.

Diversions are in place and a forensic collision investigator is en route to the scene.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are also at the scene of a serious collision on the Swords Road, Malahide at the junction of Chamley Gardens.

The collision occurred shortly after 3pm.

A garda spokesman said the exact details of the vehicles involved and injuries are not yet known.

The road is currently closed in both directions and local diversions are in place.

Traffic is very busy in the area, particularly coming from the Swords direction.

Meanwhile, the Rathdrum/Laragh Road in Co Wicklow was closed both ways at Copse due to a collision earlier today.

There has also been a collision on the M50 northbound at J16 Cherrywood.

Motorists are being urged to take care on approach.

An earlier version of this report said a 23-year-old woman had been airlifted to Beaumont Hospital , gardai have now amended this to confirm a man in his 20s was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital

Online Editors