Young Leinster star in 'punch' incident makes 'full recovery'

The young Leinster star who was allegedly punched by a former player is said to have made a "full recovery" and as far as the club are concerned, the matter is now closed.

Leinster Rugby has completed its investigation into an alleged incident that left one of the club's academy players unconscious.

The alleged incident in question occurred on May 26, when Leinster were celebrating their PRO14 title win over Glasgow Warriors.

A separate Irish Rugby Football Union investigation is ongoing into claims that on a different night, a Leinster player urinated on a man in a pub.

In an official statement, Leinster Rugby said it would not be making any further comment on the alleged punch incident, "other than to confirm that the player in question received medical attention and that he has made a full recovery".

Meanwhile, former Ireland international Alan Quinlan insisted that rugby players had a "responsibility to behave" when they were out celebrating.

Quinlan admitted he had seen some "bad behaviour" during his career.

"We had a Christmas party in Kilkenny before where behaviours weren't great. We sat down as a group and said 'this is not what we are about'.

"Things are different today. I'm not justifying any bad behaviour that I've seen, but players need to understand now that you are being scrutinised so much more. And there is no excuse for urinating on somebody's leg.

"There is a responsibility to behave, and that's ultimately it," added Quinlan.

Irish Independent