Young Irishwoman dies in Italy

The death of an Irish woman in Italy is being investigated after her body was discovered in the Adriatic Sea.

Her body was discovered in the early hours of Saturday morning in the sea off the coast of Ancona, a port city on the east coast.

Local reports indicated a 30-year-old’s body was taken from the sea by rescue divers at 4.20am near a series of superyachts.

A boat was inspected by prosecutors yesterday and a forensic examination of the scene was carried out.

