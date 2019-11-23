Young Irishwoman dies in Italy
The death of an Irish woman in Italy is being investigated after her body was discovered in the Adriatic Sea.
Her body was discovered in the early hours of Saturday morning in the sea off the coast of Ancona, a port city on the east coast.
Local reports indicated a 30-year-old’s body was taken from the sea by rescue divers at 4.20am near a series of superyachts.
A boat was inspected by prosecutors yesterday and a forensic examination of the scene was carried out.
The woman's body was transferred to a nearby morgue at a hospital in Ancona for a post-mortem investigation.
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is providing consular assistance, liaising with officials in Italy and the woman’s family.
Her name and personal details were not being released while officials waited for confirmation that her family members had been informed of her death.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Online Editors