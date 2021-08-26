Young Irish woman dies after night out in Berlin nightclub

AN Irish woman has died in Berlin after she took ill at a nightclub in the German capital.

Local paper BZ reported that the woman, who it said was aged 25, had attended a venue called the Suicide Club, which is in the Friedrichshain district of the city.

She was discovered in the early hours of Monday in the techno music venue.

When found she was in an unconscious state and the fire brigade responded to a call our for a cardiac arrest, according to local media.

The woman was resuscitated and taken to a medical facility in Lichtenberg, but she later died.

Local police said they were investigating the death.

A post on the club’s social media, in both English and German, said it would remain closed as mark of respect.

“Due to the unforeseen and tragic circumstances that occurred last weekend, the suicide club will remain closed throughout the weekend out of respect and piety,” it said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.