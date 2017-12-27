Young Irish dad-of-two dies after stabbing attack at taxi rank

A young Irishman who was killed in a stabbing attack in Australia has been remembered as “one of the most likeable fellows around”.

Father-of-two Charlie Mc­Carthy died in hospital after he was stabbed in the head in a violent incident in the city of Perth in Western Australia shortly before Christmas.

It is believed he was waiting at a taxi rank with his wife Nicole on December 23 when a row broke out involving two men who were working nearby. Western Australian Police report that at about 1:20am, the victim was walking south along the footpath on Riverside Road, East Freemantle in the company of a man and woman. They spoke to two men that were fishing in the area before an altercation occurred with one of the fishermen.

Charlie McCarthy and his wife Nicole had moved back out to live in Australia. They have two children, Ciara (5) and Niall (2)

During the incident Mr McCarthy was struck to the temple with an object causing him to fall to the ground. He was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital where he was put on life support. He passed away overnight on Tuesday. A 34-year-old fisherman from the Joondanna area was charged with causing grievous bodily harm and appeared in court on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody and is due to return to court on January 3. Mr McCarthy (32) was from the rural parish of Aghada in east Cork.

His brother Daniel travelled to Perth and was at his bedside with other family members when the life-support machine was switched off. Aghada parish priest Fr Denis Kelleher told the Irish Independent the local community was shocked and saddened by his death. He said prayers were said for him at Masses over Christmas.

The victim and his family were in the thoughts and prayers of the community, he said. “It’s very sad, no doubt,” he said last night.

Mr McCarthy had emigrated to Australia a number of years ago, but returned to live in Ireland with his Australian-born wife Nicole.

Later, the couple returned to live in Australia. The couple’s two children are Ciara (5) and Niall (2). His parents Charlie and Margaret, and his brothers and sisters were all highly respected in the east Cork community, said local people. Darren Lee (45), secretary of Aghada GAA club, said: “We heard he died after a stabbing incident and that it was a head injury. “This has shaken the whole community. There were a number of local people who had moved out to Australia and they have their own group out there.

“Charlie and Nicole had made a good life for themselves over there. “Wherever Charlie went, he made friends. “He was one of the most likeable fellows around.”

Paying tribute on behalf of the club, he said: “Charlie was 19 when he joined our club. But whatever he did, he did it 100pc. He was Under-21 Clubman of the Year after just two years. “He joined to play football but he would fall in and play hurling when he was needed. Charlie would throw himself into anything that was going on. “He was 100pc giving of his time. Whether it was senior football or junior B hurling, Charlie would train and do what was needed.

“But he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. “He was 32. He had two brothers, Daniel and John, and four sisters. “A lot of the family went over to Australia after this happened. Everybody has weighed in to help.”

There was a Long Puck Competition at the club yesterday and afterwards Mr McCarthy’s memory “was recognised by everybody with a round of applause for him”, he said. “He was a regular working man and he could turn his hand to anything. He was always happy out. “He was a fit man and was always training. He was very positive.

“He always had a smile on his face. We’re grateful we got time with him,” he added. He said a contingent of Cork people living in the Perth area were helping family members. “It’s awful what happened. There’s many lives ruined on the back of this,” he said.

Another club member said that he was “a genuinely nice man”.

