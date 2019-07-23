A young girl had been playing in a car just minutes before it was stolen by a man in a cemetery.

Young girl played in car minutes before it was stolen in Dundalk cemetery

The car was subsequently driven at speed through the crowded St Patrick's graveyard in Dowdallshill, Dundalk, Co Louth, where thousands of people had gathered for the annual blessing of the graves service.

A grandfather, who was struck when the car suddenly reversed, remained in a serious condition in Dublin's Beaumont Hospital last night.

Well-placed sources said a girl had been playing in and out of the car a short time before it was taken.

It is understood the car belonged to a member of her family who was there for the service. The sources said that she had been playing in the car a short time before it had been stolen.

Meanwhile, gardaí confirmed that the car was not driven into the cemetery by the thief but was already parked there when it was stolen.

A man who was arrested shortly after the incident on Sunday afternoon remained in custody last night.

The injured man, who is in his 70s, is understood to work part-time as a lollipop man at a primary school in Dundalk and is from a well-known and respected family.

