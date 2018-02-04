Young girl (3) dies following two car collision
A three-year-old girl has died following a serious traffic collision in Co. Kildare earlier this week.
The driver of the car - the father of the girl - is continuing to received treatment in Tallaght Hospital following the crash.
The collision occurred when two cars collided at approximately 8.05am on the R413 Brannockstown to Kilcullen Road on Thursday.
The girl was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital and later transferred to Children's University Hospital, Temple Street where she was pronounced dead earlier today.
Investigating Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors