A teenage girl (14) has died after she got into difficulty in the water at Seapoint beach in Co Louth

Young girl (14) dies in hospital after getting into difficulty swimming at beach

The girl was swimming at Seapoint beach in Termonfeckin, Co Louth, when the tragic incident happened.

She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda but later died from her injuries.

A spokesperson for the Irish Coastguard told Independent.ie: “We got a call at 14.34 from Dublin Coastguard that the girl was in a group of three who were swimming and only two came back.

Photo: Douglas O’Connor. Seapoint beach, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth

A lifeboat was tasked and the R116 helicopter was dispatched from Dublin just after 3pm.

The girl, who had been swimming with friends, was spotted in the water and a winch was used to recover her from the sea.

The 14-year-old was taken to the beach and was transferred to hospital.

“It seems as if she was caught by a riptide,” the Irish Coastguard said.

Local Labour councillor Michelle Hall said people have been left deeply saddened.

She told Independent.ie: "I’m extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the accident at Seapoint beach.

"The beach is a popular destination for teenagers at this time of year especially with the warm weather predicted for this week.

"My own teenagers frequently go to Seapoint with their friends and it’s unthinkable that something so tragic should happen."

Online Editors