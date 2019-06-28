A teenage girl is in critical condition after she got into difficulty in the water at Seapoint beach in Co Louth

Young girl (14) critical after getting into difficulty swimming at beach

It’s understood the 14-year-old got into difficulty while swimming at Termonfeckin, Co Louth, at Seapoint beach just before 3pm today.

She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where it’s understood she is currently in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the Irish Coastguard told Independent.ie: “We got a call at 14.34 from Dublin Coastguard that the girl was in a group of three who were swimming and only two came back.

A lifeboat was tasked and the R116 helicopter was dispatched from Dublin just after 3pm.

The girl was spotted in the water and a winch was used to recover her from the sea.

The 14-year-old was taken to the beach and she was taken to hospital.

“It seems as if she was caught by a riptide,” the Irish Coastguard said.

“All we know is that she is in critical condition.”

More to follow...

Online Editors