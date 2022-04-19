The woman was taken to University Hospital Galway following the tragic incident. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A woman in her early 20s has died following a tragic accident during a club camogie match in Co Galway on Easter Monday.

The woman, who represented Galway Camogie at underage level, was rushed to University Hospital Galway from a GAA ground in the county but passed away on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí confirmed they were “called to an incident on Monday, April 18” at the location of the senior club game and that “a woman was later taken to University Hospital Galway”.

Independent.ie understands the woman passed away as a result of her injuries this morning.

A person who knew the young woman said the locality “is in shock” following the “tragic accident”.

