Young farmers walk from Athy to Dublin to say they want a future in rural Ireland

Dozens of young farmers have walked through the night and arrived tired and blistered in Dublin this afternoon to highlight issues affecting rural Ireland and seek support from the Government.

The 79km walk by members of Macra, which took in Kilcullen, Naas, Kill, Newcastle and into The Irish Farm Centre in Bluebell and from there to Merrion Square, finished-up in front of Government Buildings, with the group echoing one message: “We want a future in rural Ireland.”

“We left Athy last night at 7pm and arrived here 1.40pm. We won't say it was easy,” said Macra president John Keane.

"It was a drastic piece of action for us to do, born out of frustration and anger really. And it was tough. There are many blisters and many sore feet, but the morale is high. Our members have brought our issues forward. The voice of rural Ireland is very much strong here amongst our members,” he added ahead of a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“We've a number of issues around access to services in rural areas, from transport to healthcare, to access to affordable housing. And essentially what we're looking for in terms of transport is we're looking for hubs in rural villages and rural towns.

Macra na Feirme protest march leaving the Irish Farm Centre for Government Buildings after walking 79Km over night

“For example, we have members here from Kerry, who have one bus into their local village every day. It leaves at 10 o'clock and returns again at three o'clock in the evening. Policy is telling us that we need to rely less on our car. If you want to get to work in Tralee or in Killarney or in rural town, you need a more reliable service,” he said.

“In terms of health care services. If you look at the GPs across the country, we've I think 700 GPs that are going to retire over the next number of years. We have many GP practices across the country that has only one GP. And we have members who come to us and say that they can be waiting up to seven or 10 days for an appointment with a GP. That’s no fault with the GPs whatsoever, but we need more investment in GP numbers coming through,” he added.

Macra is also raising concerns in relation to farm succession, imposition of quotas on young farmers availing of grant aid support, and proposals to rewet large areas of rural Ireland.

Addressing the crowd who were resting their tired limbs and refuelling on packed lunches and much welcome burgers from a trailer that was organised for the event, Mr Keane said Macra was founded in 1944 by Stephen Cullinane.

“Yesterday evening we stood outside the very door where the first meeting of Macra took place. We left there and we carried the message. Our message was very simple. Our message was a future for rural Ireland, and it was to invest in the future of rural Ireland,” he said.

“I have to say from the conversations with the members from right across the country over the past few weeks, and particularly over the course of this walk, it has been inspiring to see the different stories from all across the country.

"Our rural Ireland has shaped you, your desires for rural Ireland, your wants for rural Ireland, but also the issues that are affecting each and every one of your communities.

“Today, we've demonstrated. Today we've made a point. Today as an organisation, we've made a statement. Our political representatives are listening, we hope. What we need now is action. What we need now is engagement. What we need now is negotiation. Rural Ireland is dependent on youth. Youth will be the future.”