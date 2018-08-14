Young family terrified as gunshot narrowly misses sleeping father

A young mother has spoken of how a bullet narrowly missed her partner after their home was targeted in an early morning gun attack.

The couple's three-year-old son was sleeping in a room at the rear of the house at the time but was unharmed in the incident. Gardaí are satisfied there was no reason the family should be targeted.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on Sunday in Clarecastle, Co Clare. The woman, who did not want to be identified, was in the kitchen when she heard two bangs. Her partner was in bed, while their young son was sleeping in another room.

"I knew they were gunshots but didn't realise it was our house that was hit," she said.

"My partner thought it was a stone that hit the window. He ran down the stairs and we both went outside.

"It was only then we realised the house had been shot at and that it was a bullet that went through the bedroom window," she added.

Two shots were fired at the property, with one bullet striking the wall outside while another entered the bedroom and lodged in a wardrobe just inches from the man's head.

