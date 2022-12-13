Young driver (30s) killed in collision with truck in Cork

A young man was killed when his car was involved in a head-on collision with a truck in Cork.

The accident occurred at Drishane, outside Millstreet in north Cork, shortly after 5pm this evening.

A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries and died at the scene before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The young man is understood to have been the driver and only occupant of the car.

The truck driver escaped serious injury but was treated for shock at the scene.

It is the third fatal accident in Cork in the space of five days after fatal collisions in Macroom and Ballingeary.

Gardaí have sealed off the area pending a full technical examination by accident scene specialists.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicles involved in the minutes before the tragedy are asked to contact Millstreet Garda Station.

The deceased is understood to be from the Cork area.