Young dog allegedly thrown from a car in south Dublin

A young dog is being cared for by the DSPCA after he was allegedly thrown from a car in south Dublin yesterday.

The dog, named Dolph by one of the charity’s ambulance drivers, was rescued after the DSPCA received a call from a member of the public on Monday afternoon.

Animal welfare inspectors will investigate the incident following reports the dog, who is around eight months old, may have been thrown from a car.

An examination by a vet confirmed he was in good health, despite only having one ear – believed to be a congenital abnormality.

A spokesperson for the DSPCA said: “Thankfully he had no injuries and, although a little shy at first, he was extremely friendly and so incredibly sweet.

“He had a lovely dinner and a cosy bed last night. A nice warm bath is on the cards for him today.”

The DSPCA added that Dolph will require further veterinary checks and a full groom before he is ready to be rehomed.

The organisation has urged people not to abandon animals “under any circumstances” following a number of “concerning” incidents this month. DSPCA staff have recently responded to cases involving abandoned puppies, a cat left behind in a pet carrier, a hamster found at a Luas stop and a stray bearded dragon.

Gillian Bird, the DSPCA’s Head of Education and Media, said: “We are blue in the face telling people not to abandon their pets.

“Apart from the fact that it’s illegal, you have no idea who might end up getting their hands on that animal and what they might do to it. If it’s left on a road, it could get hit by a car.

“We will always do our best to help but we need people to contact us if they are having problems looking after their pets instead of abandoning them.

“Anyone looking for a pet or needing to surrender an animal can get in touch with us through our website.”

The DSPCA is now actively seeking homes for around 25 dogs and the same number of cats.