Monday 5 February 2018

Young cyclist (14) in 'serious condition' after hit-and-run incident

Stock picture
Amy Molloy

A young cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after he was struck by a car which failed to remain at the scene.

The incident happened at around 8.50pm yesterday on the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght, Dublin.

The 14-year-old was taken to Crumlin Children's Hospital where he is in intensive care.

Gardai in Tallaght are appealing for any witnesses to the serious hit-and-run incident to come forward.

The car involved is described as a black saloon car, possibly a VW Passat or a Saab.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01- 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors

