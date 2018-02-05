Young cyclist (14) in 'serious condition' after hit-and-run incident
A young cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after he was struck by a car which failed to remain at the scene.
The incident happened at around 8.50pm yesterday on the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght, Dublin.
The 14-year-old was taken to Crumlin Children's Hospital where he is in intensive care.
Gardai in Tallaght are appealing for any witnesses to the serious hit-and-run incident to come forward.
The car involved is described as a black saloon car, possibly a VW Passat or a Saab.
Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01- 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Online Editors