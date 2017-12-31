Four young children witnessed a man being shot three times in a "brutal" paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast, police have said.

Young children 'terrified' after man shot three times in 'brutal' attack

The children were in a house in the Cavendish Street area on Saturday evening when three men, dressed in dark clothing, forced their way in.

The gang struck a 28-year-old man over the head before shooting him in both knees and his right ankle with a handgun. A female was also assaulted during the attack, which occurred at around 7.45pm.

The shooting victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. A detective said: "This was a brutal attack in a busy residential area and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

"The residents including young children have been left terrified by these events." Anyone with information has been asked to contact Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1064 of 30/12/17.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Press Association