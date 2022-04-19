Young camogie player (20s) dies after suffering head injury during match

Tributes have been paid to Galway camogie player Kate Moran, who died after suffering a serious head injury during a game with her local club on Monday night.

Talented Kate, who was in her early 20s, died after an accidental collision while playing in Ardrahan during a club match against Athenry.

The player, who is from a renowned Galway GAA family, was rushed to University Hospital Galway from the GAA grounds, but she died from her injuries this morning.

The game was abandoned as medical crews from three ambulances treated the player.

The death of the young player, who is in her early 20s, has stunned the Athenry region and the sporting community in Galway.

She was a prominent player for several Galway underage teams and other members of her family are renowned GAA players.

Prayers were offered for the injured player at a special Mass in Athenry earlier this morning.

A number of investigations are being launched into the death of the young player.

Gardaí confirmed they were “called to an incident on Monday, April 18” at the location of the senior club game and that “a woman was later taken to University Hospital Galway”.

A person who knew the young woman said the locality “is in shock” following the “tragic accident”.

In a statement Athenry Camogie paid tribute to “bubbly” Kate who they said will be ”remembered for eternity”.

The club said: "Today we learned of the death of our dear club-mate, Kate Moran.

"This is a terrible tragedy for her family, our club and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with the Moran family and friends. Kate will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

"Kate began playing with Athenry Camogie Club at underage level and quickly progressed to Senior A level with great distinction. She holds a Feile, Minor County and Intermediate County title. She played in a club All Ireland Intermediate final. She won two All Irelands at U16 level with Galway, both titles she was incredibly proud of.

"She was a tremendous role model for our many underage players and a wonderful leader both on and off the field of play. Her bubbly personality will be remembered for eternity. We have been in contact with Kate’s parents and they have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time.

"Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated."