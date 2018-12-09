-
Young boy reported missing found safe and well in Co Louth
Independent.ie
A young boy who was earlier reported missing has been located safe and well.
The 15-year-old was last seen at his home in Balbriggan, Dublin but has now been found in Drogheda, Co Louth.
Gardaí thanked the public for its assistance.
Online Editors