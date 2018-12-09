News Irish News

Sunday 9 December 2018

Young boy reported missing found safe and well in Co Louth

(Stock picture)
(Stock picture)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A young boy who was earlier reported missing has been located safe and well.

The 15-year-old was last seen at his home in Balbriggan, Dublin but has now been found in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Gardaí thanked the public for its assistance.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News