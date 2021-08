A YOUNG boy is in hospital after being involved in a collisino with a car in Kilkenny on Sunday evening.

It happened on the Station Road in Thomastown at around 7.45pm.

He was taken by ambulance to St Luke’s General hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.

The scene was forensically examined on Sunday night and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí have said investigations are continuing.