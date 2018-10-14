Gardaí are investigating a collision between a car and pedestrian, which left a young boy pinned to a shop front.

Gardaí are investigating a collision between a car and pedestrian, which left a young boy pinned to a shop front.

Young boy hospitalised after being 'pinned to shop front' by car

A 12-year-old boy was struck by a car at Hardman’s Gardens, Drogheda at around 4.30 pm yesterday.

It’s understood that the car left the road and hit an electricity pole before pinning the pedestrian to a shop front.

Emergency services aided the boy who was then taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he is being treated for his injuries.

The 70-year-old woman who was driving the car was also taken to the hospital. Both are believed to have escaped without serious injury.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Drogheda Garda Station 041-9874200.

Online Editors