Young boy allegedly grabbed by the throat by a man during GAA event in Co Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a young boy was allegedly grabbed by the throat by an adult man during an U-9s hurling blitz in Co Tipperary on Saturday.

The boy was allegedly assaulted on the pitch while he was taking part in the blitz at Dr Morris Park, in Thurles, in front of his shocked mother and other parents.

Jonathan Cullen, a spokesman for the Tipperary GAA board, said his young son was taking part in the same event by Munster GAA. He said the alleged behaviour was “not something we would condone.”

“It’s not acceptable. It’s totally not what the GAA is supposed to be about.

"An under-nine hurling blitz should be an enjoyable day out,” he said.

“Obviously from a GAA point of view, we wouldn’t allow any inappropriate behaviour by an adult towards a juvenile,” he told the Irish Independent.

He said the boy did not require any medical attention.

“Obviously he was shaken which is understandable.”

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident.

“Gardaí at Thurles were alerted shortly after 1pm on Saturday, October, 15, 2022, following an incident of alleged assault at a children's sports event in Thurles.

"Enquires in to the matter are ongoing. As the incident involves young persons An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time,” the Garda Press Office said in a statement.

Officials from Munster GAA were not immediately available for comment on Sunday night.

It follows a spate of alleged incidents of violence at GAA games around the country.

Last Friday a man was suspended by Wexford GAA from attending any GAA matches for 96 weeks after he allegedly assaulted a referee at the end of a Wexford GAA Junior 'A' football championship match last month.

Gardaí are also investigating the alleged assault of a referee during a GAA match in Roscommon in August.

The GAA meanwhile last week announced it is holding an inaugural 'Respect the Referee Day' on October 22-23.