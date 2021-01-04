Young Armagh woman with terminal cancer dies just two days after her wedding

Jade Parker, the young Portadown wife and mother who had been suffering from terminal cancer, has died - just two days after her New Year’s Eve wedding.

She had planned both her wedding and her funeral - which is to take place on Friday.

Jade (28) was first diagnosed with cancer in 2019, and had endured a gruelling series of surgical operations, chemotherapy and radiotherapy in a bid to overcome the disease.

Although she completed her treatment last month, the cancer had returned, attaching itself to her brain and spinal cord - making it impossible to operate.

In a moving post on social media on Sunday, her heartbroken husband Lee Parker shared his grief at Jade’s death.

“So on the 31st of December 2020, Jade Caughey and I made the choice to bring our wedding forward,” Lee (37) wrote.

“She knew in herself that her time was getting shorter. We got married at home surrounded by close friends and family in a very intimate ceremony...

“Later that evening Jade fell asleep and sadly never reawakened... Jade passed away peacefully at home early on the 2nd of January with myself and Billy holding her hand.. our hearts are broken but at peace knowing jade is no longer suffering..

“Our family would like to thank everyone for your support during this horrific time.” Lee wrote.

Jade and Lee had been together for almost eight years and had been engaged for seven. They had three children: Kai (13), Ben (6) and James, aged two.

Hundreds of friends sent messages of condolence onto Lee’s social media channel on Sunday.

In a funeral notice, Lee asked family and friends to pay their respects as Jade’s cortege leaves Milne’s funeral home in Portadown this coming Friday at 3pm.

House and funeral will be private due to the current circumstances.

