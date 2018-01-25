About 300 people assembled in Dublin's northside on Thursday night for a candlelit vigil in memory of Ireland's latest gangland victim.

'You'll never be forgotten' - hundreds gather at candlelit vigil for gangland victim Derek Coakley Hutch

Relatives of Derek Coakley Hutch gathered outside Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Sean McDermott Street, as hundreds of mourners from the Dublin 1 community joined them at the poignant event.

The tribute comes just one week after the father-of-two was shot to death at the Bridgeview halting site near Cloverhill Road. It is understood that the officers present during the march were part of the Community Policing Unit from Store Street and Mountjoy Garda Station.

They were also supported by the Armed Support Unit. The large congregation walked a short distance to Buckingham Street where they held a moments silence at a monument dedicated to those who have died of drug abuse.

When the moment of silence ended, the crowd sang in harmony to Gerry and the Pacemakers’ ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. A round of applause then echoed throughout the D1 street as close friends and family of Coakley Hutch burst into tears.

One woman cried “We love you, Derek”, while another man shouted “You’ll never be forgotten, Del Boy”. A number of lanterns were then released into the night’s sky as the vigil came to a close.

Although Gardai do not believe Coakley Hutch was involved in the feud, they say he may have been targeted because of his association with some of the main players.

Online Editors